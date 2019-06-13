GST anti-profiteering body dismisses complaint against Bharti Telemedia

New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2019 3:30:50 PM

Bharti Airtel Thursday said the GST anti-profiteering authority has dismissed a complaint against its subsidiary Bharti Telemedia for not passing on tax rate cut benefits to consumers. “…we wish to inform you that complaint filed in the subject matter has been dismissed as being non-maintainable, by National Anti-Profiteering Authority and the same stands closed,” Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The complainant had alleged that Bharti Telemedia, which is into direct to home (DTH) satellite and digital television, had not reduced prices of its offerings despite the tax rate being brought down to 18 per cent post GST roll out on July 1, 2017. Sources said that National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) was of the view that the tax rate had actually gone up in the GST regime from earlier 15 per cent (in the pre-GST period).

“We reiterate that the company, as a responsible corporate, is committed to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and can assure you that it will make the disclosure of events that are material, at an appropriate time,” the filing added.

