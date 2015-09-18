GSMA Announces Global Mobile Awards 2016 Are Open for Entry

The GSMA today announced that the Global Mobile Awards 2016 are now open for entry. The awards, which have been rebranded as the Glomo Awards, highlight the greatest achievements and innovations across the mobile industry and include more than 40 awards over eight categories. Entries for the 2016 awards will be accepted through Friday, 27 November 2015, with the winners announced in February 2016 at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Beyond rebranding the Glomo Awards, we are planning many other exciting developments for the 2016 edition of the programme,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Now in their 21st year, the awards will again showcase the most significant innovations in the mobile industry, from the best devices and technologies to apps and services, and we look forward to celebrating the wealth of talent and creativity the industry has to offer.”

The 2016 Glomo Awards will be presented in the following categories:

The Connected Life Awards

Best Mobile Services

Social and Economic Development

Best Mobile Apps

Best Mobile Handsets and Devices

Best Mobile Technology

Government Excellence Awards

Outstanding Achievement

The GSMA continues to evolve and enhance the awards programme to reflect the development of new mobile industry trends. This year, “The Connected Life Awards” category will have a total of eight awards addressing key vertical sectors including automotive, education, health, payments, retail and brands, and the broader Internet of Things. A new award in the category is the “Best Mobile Innovation for Travel, Leisure and Hospitality”, which will showcase how breakthroughs in mobile technology are changing the way people plan and book travel, hospitality and leisure events, as well as their onsite experiences. For a second year, the Connected Life awards will also include “The Mobile Connect Award for Authentication and Identity” to recognise products, applications and concepts that support the GSMA’s Mobile Connect initiative. In another new development for 2016, winners from each of “The Connected Life Awards” will be automatically nominated to compete for “Outstanding Innovation for the Connected Life”.

The “Best Mobile Apps” category will include a new award that highlights how mobile is impacting both social media networking and lifestyle sectors such as photography, fashion, sports, books and publishing. This new award, “Best Mobile App for Social and Lifestyle”, will focus on how users consume and share media-rich content through apps that provide unique functionality, flexibility and ease of use. The mobile apps category also features an award for the “Best Mobile App for Media, Film, TV or Video”, focusing on the most compelling multimedia apps that are driving audiences from fixed to mobile screens.

The award for “Best Connected Consumer Electronic Device” will become an intrinsic element of the “Best Mobile Handsets and Devices” category. Underscoring the dramatic increase in smart consumer electronic devices and gadgets, this award brings attention to the most creative and innovative electronic devices in the market today. The continued expansion and development of wearable technologies will also factor in this category, with the “Best Wearable Mobile Technology” award showcasing how dynamic and inventive technologies are fuelling the massive growth in this sector.

In addition, the “Government Excellence Awards” will recognise world-class government leadership with two awards to be presented on Monday, 22 February at the GSMA’s Ministerial Programme at Mobile World Congress. They include the “Government Leadership Award” and the “Spectrum for Mobile Broadband Award”.

Information for Entering the Glomo Awards

The Glomo Awards 2016 are open to companies across the entire mobile ecosystem and may be entered online; a full list of categories, award criteria and deadlines can be found at www.globalmobileawards.com/categories2016.

The awards will be judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The winner of the “Outstanding Overall Mobile Technology – the CTOs’ Choice” award will be selected by a panel of industry-leading CTOs from the worldwide operator community.

Select awards will be nominated by judges or by an independent panel of experts and will not be open for online entry. The submission of video to support entries is strongly encouraged by the awards judges. Entries for the Glomo Awards close on Friday, 27 November 2015 and the GSMA will announce the shortlist of nominations for each category by late January 2016.

2016 Glomo Awards Sponsors

Initial 2016 Glomo Awards sponsors and partners include Blancco Oy Ltd., Category Sponsor for “Best Mobile Technology” and Mobile World Live, Media Partner. For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact the GSMA at sponsorshipsales@mobileworldcongress.com.

For further information on the Glomo Awards 2016, please contact the GSMA at awards@globalmobileawards.com. The Mobile World Congress 2016 will be held 22-25 February at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. For more information, please visit www.mobileworldcongress.com.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 250 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai and the Mobile 360 Series conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

