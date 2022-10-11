GrowthFalcons to onboard Menson’s 11,500 restaurants on ONDC

Menson, a restaurant point of sale (POS) software provider, on Monday announced that it has partnered with GrowthFalcons, food and beverages (F&B) focused seller app on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), to help its 11,500 restaurants be discoverable on the government’s e-commerce platform.

To kick things off — GrowthFalcons said it will onboard 30% of Menson’s restaurants onto the ONDC over the next few months. Menson said it enjoys a 50% market share in Mumbai, Pune, Mangaluru and Goa, helping the ONDC spread to more cities after it initially started in Bengaluru on September 30.

“Such partnerships enable seamless onboarding of the restaurants onto (the) ONDC and will further help them gain large visibility via buyer apps, which shall not only drive incremental orders but also higher profits with lower take rate,” said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.Girish Pai, founder and CEO of GrowthFalcons, in an earlier interview, said, “The take rates are as high as 30% on Swiggy and Zomato and that has already significantly reduced to about 7-12% on the ONDC. The take rate is lower primarily because there is no customer acquisition cost (CAC) involved for these smaller restaurants.”