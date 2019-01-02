Growth momentum is strong for Indian IT companies, says expert

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 5:17 PM

The ongoing digital transformation taking place globally is making India's information technology (IT) industry stronger, a trend that would continue its growth momentum at least in the foreseeable future, says an expert.

Indian IT companies, digital transformation, R Chandrashekhar, NASSCOM, IT industryFormer President of the industry body NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies), R Chandrashekhar said 2018 has been a watershed year for the Indian IT industry because in 2016 people were writing its “obituaries.”

The ongoing digital transformation taking place globally is making India’s information technology (IT) industry stronger, a trend that would continue its growth momentum at least in the foreseeable future, says an expert. Former President of the industry body NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies), R Chandrashekhar said 2018 has been a watershed year for the Indian IT industry because in 2016 people were writing its “obituaries.”

He said 2017 was a difficult year for the industry and there were many challenges during that period. “And in 2018 headlines were all about how the IT industry has really made really big strides in digital transformation space globally…which basically shows that the shift to digital has not killed the IT industry”, he told PTI. “On the contrary, it has actually made it stronger and more important as a partner for its clients,” Chandrashekhar said.

Also read| You can now sign up for Paytm Payments Bank! RBI gives nod to resume KYC process, add new customers

“So, that’s very big accomplishment by the industry and shows that the growth momentum will continue into at least foreseeable future because this a trend which is going to remain there for a long time now”. It’s a “clear and positive sign” for the industry, he said. Also, he noted that many big IT companies in India are reporting a very strong deal pipeline and, so, the growth momentum can be expected to continue.

Several companies are forming joint ventures and also acquiring companies which, Chandrashekhar said, are important strategies to keep the growth. “Growth momentum is strong and is expected to continue.” On things in 2019 which could have dampening effect on the export-dependent IT industry, he said if American economy slows down, it would have an impact, as also a “hard Brexit”. Appreciation of rupee would have impact on rupee earnings of companies. But he stressed that one should not be unduly concerned about those factors because they don’t fundamentally affect the strength of the Indian IT industry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Growth momentum is strong for Indian IT companies, says expert
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition