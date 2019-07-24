Growing steadily in a data-driven world

The company also helps the customers in the right data infrastructure and data storing strategies.

The unabated growth of data and its strategic value is driving a transformation in IT infrastructure as never before. It is also opening up a lot of opportunities for storage solution providers such as Western Digital, who can provide data storage solutions from the pocket all the way to the cloud. The acquisitions of HGST and Sandisk has further solidified the position of Western Digital. It reckons that storage and access to data is the fastest growing industry. In fact, the growing needs of data has put a lot more stress on storage companies like Western Digital to keep the storage architectures, solutions and application infrastructure evolved.

Ganesh Guruswamy, senior vice-president, Flash Business, Western Digital, remembers how he celebrated when he was running engineering operations on a 1 terabyte storage architecture. “Today we have 1 terabyte microSD card. So that is how fast technology is evolving, usage is evolving, and customers are evolving,” he says.

Seconding Guruswamy’s thoughts, Supria Dhanda, country manager and vice-president, Western Digital India, adds, “We were earlier a traditional investment storage company; we now call ourselves as the one that enables the data infrastructure, the entire value generation storing the data.”

Western Digital offers both hard drives and flash storage with the growth of data that is happening at different levels—at the cloud, edge and at the endpoint. The company also helps the customers in the right data infrastructure and data storing strategies. “Today half of the world’s data is stored in our devices,” says Guruswamy. “As a technology company the more data you generate, we are happy. Data generation is our food on the table and video is going to be a huge part of it.”

Today, WD has around 70,000 people worldwide with design centres and manufacturing operations spread over various geographies. With data localisation coming into fore, Western Digital is seeing a lot of opportunities for data centres infrastructure to grow. It is partnering with the entire ecosystem of the industry.

“We are looking at partnering with government and playing an active role. As India exponentially grows as a market, we also tend to kind of play and expand our footprint of where we are today from a market standpoint. We are serious about India as a region and we will continue to invest in and do a lot more,” Dhanda concludes.