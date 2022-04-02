Growing India business is way forward, aiming for 80% capacity by 2030: Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director, CFO, Tata Steel

Tata Steel’s focus on the India business will take its share in the company’s consolidated production capacity to 80% by 2030. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and CFO, tells Shubhra Tandon accelerating the flat products expansion programme at Kalinganagar, restarting the Neelachal Ispat Nigam and expanding its capacity are the company’s key priorities for 2022. Edited excerpts:

India’s share in Tata Steel’s consolidated production capacity has almost doubled in the last decade; analysts expect it to reach 73% by 2030. How do you plan to achieve that?

Yes, currently about 63% of our consolidated production capacity is in India. We are undertaking an expansion of 5 million tonnes at Kalinganagar site in Odisha, which is likely to be commissioned towards FY24 end. We are also planning to expand our plant at Meramandalli (erstwhile Tata Steel BSL) and with the recent acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), we intend to build a state-of-the-art dedicated long products complex in Odisha, offering a value-added product mix. So,by2030ourIndiacapacityshouldreachat least 80% of the consolidated figure.

Where does this focus on the India operations leave the overseas business? How are they likely to shape up in the next decade?

While it is expected to be self-sustaining and profitable, we do not plan to expand capacity in our overseas business significantly. Given the business and regulatory landscape in Europe, we expect to invest substantially in decarbonisation over the next 10 years though.

Covid has given rise to new business models. What changes have you introduced?

Tata Steel’s core business model, built around our steel manufacturing hubs and global in- and outbound supply chains, has demonstrated resilience during the pandemic. We have been able to leverage a culture of continuous improvement and agility, carefully managing our sourcing, production and sales planning and pushing capital optimisation and cost takeout pro- grammes to generate better cash flows for the company. At the same time, we have accelerated the rollout and adoption of new digital technologies, analytics and data maturity processes across our manufacturing and support channels and a new working model for employees, giving them the choice of remote working where feasible. This is a continuous journey, to be reviewed regularly…

What is the outlook for steel demand and prices in 2022?

In India, steel consumption has been steadily improving, driven by the ongoing economic recovery and infra spending, though the automotive sector continues to be impacted by semiconductor shortages. Steel prices had moderated globally in recent months but are again firming up on the back of steady demand, rising input prices and supply constraints. With the third Covid wave subsiding and the higher allocation for infrastructure in the Union Budget taking effect soon, we expect demand in India to continue to improve.

What challenges and opportunities do you foresee in 2022?

We are focussed on enhancing competitiveness and building capacity in the India business. We’ve accelerated the flat products expansion programme at Kalinganagar site. We intend to immediately restart the NINL plant in Odisha, which we have acquired to boost our long products business, and work on a phased programme for expansion …We will continue to allocate capital carefully and manage the balance sheet prudently even as we take our deleveraging strategy forward.

What has been Tata Steel’s approach to digitalisation?



In 2017, the company adopted an accelerated approach to its digitalisation programme. We are leveraging our platforms in the marketing and sales spheres, including Aashiyana, DigECA, Sampoorna and COMPASS, to simplify and improve our reach across customers, distributors and suppliers. We are also utilising technology to provide comprehensive solutions across our product portfolio through Basera. Digitalisation in mining has paved the way for greater efficiency and higher productivity…

How do you plan to further sustainability, diversity and innovation?



With growing emphasis on reporting ESG initiatives, Tata Steel published five years ago the country’s first such Integrated Report, making public our performance on both financial and sustainability parameters. We are focused on reducing carbon intensity and water consumption, having cut the latter by more than 50% in the last 15 years. All our mining sites have a biodiversity plan in place, which is integrated with our operating plan for the year. We have adopted clear policies to honour diversity. In 2019, we announced equal rights for the partners of our LGBTQ+ staff. We recently recruited transgender persons at our mining sites. We have also set an ambitious goal of achieving 25% diversity in manufacturing and mining locations.

Tata Steel was aiming to reduce its gross debt by $2 billion by the end of FY22. What is the debt reduction plan for FY23?

Yes, we have continued with our enterprise strategy of deleveraging through the year. Our net debt-to-Ebitda was at 1x at the end of Q3 and we enjoy an investment-grade credit rating. We plan to continue strengthening the balance sheet and executing our growth plans in India.