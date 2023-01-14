Grover’s Third Unicorn to be a B2C startup; seven employees hired

Third Unicorn, a new venture to be soon floated by former BharatPe co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, will be in the B2C space, Aseem Ghavri who has joined hands with the Grovers for the venture, told FE.

Ghavri said a formal announcement regarding the launch of the venture will be made late next month or early March.

“While we’re not currently revealing the space we’re going to be present in, I can tell you it’s going to be a B2C startup,” Ghavri said. “We’ve already hired seven employees but Third Unicorn will have absolutely no designations or titles – it will be a flat hierarchy. Similar to what WhatsApp had in its initial days,” he added.

Also Read Jet Airways set to fly again under Jalan-Kalrock ownership

Ghavri said each employee would be expected to wear multiple hats, displaying skills across all verticals and not limited to a single profile. “At Third Unicorn, we want the people to play a 360 degree role. So, if required, a tech guy can go out and do marketing and vice-versa. People should be open to challenges,” he said.

The company plans to hire not more than 50 employees in total and as an incentive for them to stick around for longer, Grover, in a LinkedIn post, said all the employees who complete five years at the company would be gifted a Mercedes car.

On funding, Ghavri said, “At this point in time angel investors can come to the captable but before that that there will be a vetting process. We’re not looking for venture capitalists at this point in time, only angel investors…rest, we’ll see how things turn out in the future”.

Also Read Excitel targets 7 cr urban households with fibre broadband

Ghavri had founded Code Brew Labs in 2013, an enterprise application development company, which had provided tech to BharatPe.

A message sent to Grover seeking details on the new venture did not elicit a reply, but resharing Ghavri’s post on LinkedIn, Grover has said he was “excited to work with Aseem (Ghavri) at The Third Unicorn as a co -founder”.