Groupe PSA to re-enter India with Citroen brand; 1st car by 2021

As part of the agreement, the PSA group will hold a majority stake in the JV being set up with Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation (HMFCL) for the assembly and distribution of PSA passenger cars in India.

French automobile major Groupe PSA on Tuesday said it would re-enter India with its famous brand, Citroën. The first vehicle is expected before 2021 after the launch of powertrain production in India.

During the presentation of FY18 financial results and the second phase of its strategic plan, ‘Push to Pass,’ for 2019-2021, Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board, confirmed the group’s ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Citroën brand had been chosen to enter the Indian market.

He said the group had a powertrain plant as well as vehicle plant in India in partnership with CK Birla group and the group had been building a network to support the launch of this new brand in India.

“The announcement of Citroën brand for our vehicle JV (joint venture) in India, soon after the inauguration of the powertrain JV greenfield facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu late 2018, is a major milestone for the long-term partnership of PSA Groupe and CK Birla group. It is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for and made in India with unique styling and comfort,” said CK Birla, chairman, CK Birla group of companies.

The India project was announced as part of the ‘Push to Pass’ plan and launched at the beginning of 2017 with the signing of two JV agreements with CK Birla Group. PSA had in early 2017 announced its pact with CK Birla group to invest €100 million for a car manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu with an initial capacity of 100,000 units per annum.

According to the second agreement, a 50:50 JV is being set up between the PSA Group and AVTEC Ltd for the manufacture and supply of powertrains.

The manufacturing sites for both vehicle assembly and powertrains are based in Tamil Nadu. According to PSA, the India project is in line with ‘Push to Pass’ plan and the growth plan of CK Birla group. The manufacturing capacity for powertrains will cater to domestic market and global vehicle makers.

“The India project means to be fully integrated with a comprehensive ecosystem including local production of vehicles and powertrains, distribution of vehicles and services as well as procurements for the whole group. Today’s milestone represents a significant step to meet customers’ expectation in India soon,” said Emmanuel Delay, executive vice-president, head of India-Pacific region, PSA.

“We are proud to launch Citroën in India, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Building on the brand’s success in Europe with five consecutive years of growth, I am convinced that Citroën’s selling proposition of unique styling, eco-friendly and comfortable cars at the heart of the market has all the potential to satisfy Indian customers,” said Linda Jackson, CEO, Citroën.