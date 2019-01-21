Grofers eyes Rs 200-cr GMV during Grand Orange Bag Days Sale

SoftBank-backed Grofers aims to clock gross merchandise value (GMV) of over Rs 200 crore during its ongoing Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale. The company, which is running GOBD from January 19-27, said it has already crossed GMV of Rs 60 crore on the first day of the sale.

GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate the gross merchandise value of the products sold through the platform over a certain period of time.

“We will exceed `200 crore in GMV during the GOBD. On day 1, our GMV was `60 crore with 76 lakh units being sold,” Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said. He added that the firm has unveiled a new cashback scheme during the sale called ‘Orange Cash’. “We wanted to reward consumers and drive repeat behaviour on their purchases. This new feature of Orange Cash will help us drive loyalty for brands that customers regularly shop for,” he said.