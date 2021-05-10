  • MORE MARKET STATS

Greenply Industries to set up Rs 75-cr plant in UP

By: |
May 10, 2021 3:18 PM

Greenply Industries on Monday said it will invest at least Rs 75 crore to set up a plywood and allied products manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Greenply Industries on Monday said it will invest at least Rs 75 crore to set up a plywood and allied products manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Greenply Industries on Monday said it will invest at least Rs 75 crore to set up a plywood and allied products manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. The company’s board at its meeting held on May 10 approved setting up of a new unit at Sandila Industrial Area in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing of plywood and its allied products through a wholly-owned subsidiary in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

The incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary has also been approved by the board, it added. Investment required to set up the plant is approximately Rs 75 crore (excluding cost of land and licence of approximately Rs 40 crore), it said, adding the plant is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Related News

The new project would be financed through debt and equity, the company said. The proposed capacity addition by the wholly-owned subsidiary is 13.50 million square metre per annum while the existing capacity of the company is 24.90 million square metre per annum, it said.

Greenply Industries said it decided to set up the plant at Hardoi considering the proximity of principal raw materials such as agro forestry timber and availability of workers, along with growing demand in northern and central markets of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Greenply Industries to set up Rs 75-cr plant in UP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reliance, affiliates buy 3/4 of KG-D6 gas volumes
2Asus postpones Zenfone 8 series India launch indefinitely in wake of COVID-19 surge
3Clubhouse launches Android app, opens pre-registrations in India