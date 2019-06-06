Greener future: JLR in pact with BMW to develop electric vehicle technology

Published: June 6, 2019 4:11:35 AM

The companies will jointly invest in research & development, engineering and procurement, which will provide the necessary economies of scale to support increased consumer adoption of electric vehicles

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Group, electric vehicle technology, BMW Group, Nick RogersThe move is a part of both the companies’ efforts to curb the rising costs of making electric, connected and autonomous cars.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and BMW Group have joined hands to develop electric vehicle technology like electric motors, transmissions and power electronics. The move is a part of both the companies’ efforts to curb the rising costs of making electric, connected and autonomous cars.

JLR has already developed a pure electric SUV, the Jaguar i-pace, and other plug-in hybrid cars while BMW Group had i3 model in its portfolio and has developed several generations of the electric drive units (EDUs). JLR engineering director Nick Rogers said the pace of change and consumer interest in electrified vehicles was gathering real momentum and it was essential to work across industry to advance the technologies required to deliver. “It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies’ requirements for next generation EDUs to support this transition have significant overlap making for a mutually beneficial collaboration.”

The partnership is yet another industry alliance designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars. The companies will jointly invest in research & development, engineering and procurement, which will provide the necessary economies of scale to support increased consumer adoption of electric vehicles.

A team of Jaguar Land Rover and BMW Group experts will engineer the EDUs with both partners developing the systems to deliver the specific characteristics required for their respective range of products. The EDUs will be manufactured by both the companies in their own production facilities. BMW was in talks with rival Daimler about developing electric car components but was also in discussions with Jaguar Land Rover, a company it once owned, to explore an alliance on engines.

