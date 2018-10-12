Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Over 50,000 seasonal jobs created across India, says e-commerce giant

Amazon India, which is running its ‘Great Indian Festival Sale 2018’, claims that more people are shopping than ever before this time. (Reuters)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Keeping in line with previous years, the major e-commerce giants have once again come up with mega sale offers, selling electronic items, apparels, and many other items at deep discounts. Amazon India, which is running its ‘Great Indian Festival Sale 2018’, claims that more people are shopping than ever before this time. Expecting huge rush of customers, the e-commerce firm created seasonal positions for more than 50,000 seasonal associates across its India network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers, delivery stations and customer service sites this festive season, Amazon India told FE Online. “The duration of contracts varies depending on the nature of the role and the need of the business at a given point in time,” Amazon India said.

The e-tailer claims that its investments in financing solutions, fast delivery across the country, product insurance and warranty, installation on delivery, Hindi as a language option, and other India innovations are paying off as customers across India see it as the destination of choice to find, discover, and buy anything online.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are delighted and humbled how customers have responded to the Great Indian Festival to provide us with the biggest opening ever with more Prime members shopping than ever before. We are delighted also that our efforts to bring the next 100M customers online are clearly paying off as we saw more new customers acquired on this day than any day in the last three years. This was also helped by our various financing options that saw a great pick up to ensure no budget constraints got in the way of our customers to fulfill their aspirations this season.”