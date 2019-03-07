Grasim Industries to acquire Soktas India for Rs 165 crore

Shares of Grasim Industries ended Wednesday’s session 1.44% up at Rs 819.95 on the BSE.

Grasim Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity shareholding of Soktas India (SIPL) from its current promoters for an enterprise value of Rs 165 crore, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments as of the closing date, according to a stock exchange filing by Grasim Industries late on Tuesday.

The transaction will be funded by the company primarily out of internal accruals. SIPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grasim upon completion of the transaction. SIPL is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of SOKTAS Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret, producer and marketer of fabrics, with its main facilities in Soke, Turkey, the firm indicated.

“Today, SIPL is in the business of manufacturing and the distribution of premium cotton fabrics. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Its plant capacity is about 10 million metres per annum of finished fabric. SIPL sells premium fabrics in India under the ‘SOKTAS’, ‘Giza House’ and ‘Excellence by SOKTAS’ brands,” Grasim explained.

In fiscal year ended March 2018, SIPL reported a revenue and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 186 crore and Rs 31 crore, respectively, the release indicated.

Thomas Varghese, business head — textiles at Aditya Birla Group, said the acquisition is in line with Grasim’s linen business strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium fabric market. “Increasing disposable income, fashion and quality orientation of Indian consumers has resulted in an increase in the demand for premium fabric over the years. This acquisition is a compelling strategic fit,” he said.

Shares of Grasim Industries ended Wednesday’s session 1.44% up at Rs 819.95 on the BSE.