Grasim inducts Ananya and Aryaman Birla as directors

Grasim Industries has inducted Birla scions Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla, the daughter and son of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, as directors. This follows their appointment on the board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail last month, and their induction on the Aditya Birla Management Corporation’s board, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the group’s businesses, earlier.“As the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, Grasim has incubated several high-growth businesses over the years.

The global scale built across diverse sectors like cement, fibre and chemicals is a testament to the dynamism that defines the company. Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials,” Kumar Mangalam Birla said.“This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as directors. Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses and consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey,” he said.

A successful businesswoman, Ananya started her first company Svatantra Microfin at the age of 17, which is now is among the country’s fastest growing microfinance firms. It has crossed total assets under management of $1 billion and has more than 7,000 employees. She is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai, had co-founded Mpower and is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation.

Aryaman Vikram, who was closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group, has diverse experience which includes entrepreneurship, venture capital investing and professional sport. He has also been actively championing the group’s foray into new-age businesses.

He had incubated the Group’s D2C platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. Aryaman is also spearheading the group’s VC fund, Aditya Birla Ventures. Prior to joining ABG, Aryaman was a first-class cricketer.

Further, the board has also appointed Yezdi Piroj Dandiwala — a corporate lawyer — as an independent director. He is a partner at Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates & Solicitors.