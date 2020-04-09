Grain stocking: Plastic bags to make up for jute shortage

The lockdown has affected the working in the jute mills, mainly located in West Bengal, thereby disrupting the production of jute bags.

The Centre is learnt to have sounded out all states to immediately place orders for plastic bags for packaging of grains, as wheat procurement will start from April 15 and a record 40-41 million tonne procurement target has been set by all states combined for this year.

The textile ministry had earlier expressed concerns over likely shortage of jute bags for grains, given the increased procurement and the fact that Covid-19 lockdown has affected the working of jute mills in West Bengal.

The current availability of jute bags is enough to start the purchases by states, while preparations are continuing to procure both jute and plastic bags in adequate quantity, an official from the food and consumer affairs ministry said.

The textiles ministry on Tuesday increased the limit for high-density polyethylene or polypropylene (HDPP/PP) to 2.62 lakh bales from the earlier 1.80 lakh bales to facilitate its immediate purchase by government agencies involved in procurement in sufficient quantity. The Centre may further relax the norm for more use of plastic bags once procurement starts, sources said.

The textile ministry, which enforces implementation of the Jute Packaging Materials Act under which all foodgrains in bulk are mandated to be packaged in jute bags, usually issues relaxations for use of plastic bags up to a certain quantity depending upon availability of jute. The lockdown has affected the working in the jute mills, mainly located in West Bengal, thereby disrupting the production of jute bags. Millers are not in a position to cater to the requirements of the procurement agencies.

“Even if there is an extension of lockdown beyond April 14, procurement will start in all states from April 14 while Haryana has made elaborate arrangement to start it from April 20,” a government official said. Since the procurement target is much higher both for wheat and rabi rice, this has resulted in higher demand for jute bags.

While the cost of jute bag is 60% more than plastic bag, the use of jute bag is preferred in paddy to prevent discoloration of the grain, officials said. Even in case of wheat, plastic bags are used to store for a maximum of one year as its quality gets affected if kept in that packaged material beyond a year, officials said. Still, the government has allowed the use of plastic bags as an interim measure to ensure smooth procurement, the officials said.

According to the government, wheat production is estimated at 106.21 million tonne for 2019-20 crop year (July-June), up by 2.5% from an year earlier. The current procurement target is over 38% of production while last year’s actual procurement (34.13 million tonne) was 33% of the output.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target to procure 5.5 million tonne in 2020-21. Last year, the procurement was 3.8 million tonne even after extending the purchase programme by 10 days from normal two and half months. However, due to impact of Covid-19, state officials are hopeful of meeting the target as farmers would prefer to sell to the government to get the benefit of the minimum support price (MSP), which is Rs 1,925/quintal. There is a speculation that mandi prices may be lower than MSP due to lower trading activities on coronavirus fear, officials said.

Usually the official procurement starts a few days before April 1, when normal rabi marketing season begins, as the crop arrives early in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This year also, the plan was to start the purchase from around March 22 in these two states. But everywhere the procurement was postponed after the announcement of lockdown.

Apart from wheat, there is also pressure on the Centre to procure rabi paddy, the target for which was 41.6 million tonne (in terms of rice) from kharif and about 7 million tonne from rabi season. The FCI has already bought 39.4 million tonne of rice as on March 31. There is an expectation of another 8-9 million tonne procurement from rabi season taking the total procurement to over 48 million tonne against last year’s record 44.4 million tonne, officials said.