GPT 4.0 & the future of logistics

– By Vineet Agarwal

Over the past few years, technology adoption has been solving some of the most fundamental problems of the logistics industry. There has been a visible paradigm shift in consumer behaviour primarily fuelled by technology, be it in e-commerce, fin-tech, health-tech, media, supply chains, etc. AL & ML are buzz words. Now, we see GPT 4.0 is at the cusp of being the next revolution.

The GPT 4.0 is based on the user’s search intent. Its NLP (Natural Language Processing) enables image processing and is a very interesting feature. This feature of visual search and mapping ability will be the core of most logistics related innovations. From the onset, we see its applications spanning across the entire logistics value chain spanning over corporates, MSMEs as well as small freight operators (SFOs). Integrated multimodal logistics players would benefit across multiple functions like operations, invoicing, documentation, etc. The key benefits will be reduction in wastage delivering better turnaround times. Human intervention in repetitive tasks will be minimal. This will naturally lead to reduction in overall logistics cost.

The benefits will extend to areas such as delivery operations, reverse logistics, relationship management, account-based marketing, quality control, business analytics as well as asset management resulting in higher efficiencies.

GPT 4.0 AI can integrate with multiple ERP based business applications and management systems for orders, workflows, partners, products and services catalogues, CMS & CRMs. This can also smoothen the handshaking process for 3PL/4PL operations, leading to logistical efficiencies and increasing customer satisfaction. On a long-term basis, for relationship management and account-based marketing, it can promote cross-selling, upselling, and most importantly based on purchase history ensure repeat orders.

The most evident application of GPT 4.0 will be in predictive analytics. The wear & tear faced by warehouses, vehicles, ships, aircrafts, and material handling equipment can be addressed with near perfection due to elimination of human bias and errors.

For the quality control functions, the image processing capabilities can perform real-time monitoring and supervision for ensuring accuracy of packaging, loading unloading and stockpiling/stacking of cargo. This will ensure appropriate vehicle capacity utilization as well as reduce damages. Delivery inspections and damage claim surveys can also get automated. GPT 4.0 has a clear edge to takeover documentation, insurance surveys and bill clearances. This will shorten the order to cash cycles. Safety and security-based apps will abound over the coming days through GPT 4.0 support.

Overall, GPT 4.0 is a change we welcome whole heartedly. As GPT 4.0 evolves, we should adopt it with clear checks and balances in place. It will be wise to trust the output only when the supporting ecosystem for data security and blockchain integration also evolve simultaneously. GPT 4.0 will indeed be a revolution provided we don’t lose human touch in the bargain.

(Vineet Agarwal is the MD of TCI. Views expressed are the author’s own.)