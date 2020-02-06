Govt’s love-hate relation with solar energy; gives boost to coal, petroleum but talks about green power

The solar energy is here to stay but the industry needs much more than what the government is currently doing.

As the Modi government aims to boost coal and petroleum production in India, the green energy sector may face a blow on its motivation. The industry believes that the government is not doing enough to push the usage of renewable energy. “The solar energy is here to stay but the industry needs much more than what the government is currently doing,” Gagan Vermani, Founder & CEO, MYSUN, told Financial Express Online. While on one side, the utility-scale solar is facing challenges on the DISCOM payments and project financing fronts, the rooftop solar industry has been marred by poor or inadequate policymaking, he added. If we want to see solar on every rooftop, the government can’t have a love-hate relationship with the industry, he further added.

In the Union Budget 2020, the government introduced PM Kusum Yojana that aims to benefit around 20 lakh farmers living around barren lands but as the current roadblocks persist, it will be difficult to achieve the results on the ground.

“The policies which restrict the ability of energy consumers to connect with the grid, opt for net-metering and derive the maximum benefit from rooftop solar should not just be changed, rather all rooftop solar projects should be given priority connectivity with the grid, Gagan Vermani added.

However, a recent estimate by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that oil demand in India is expected to rise by nearly 30 per cent in the next five years and to fulfill this demand along with cutting imports, the usage of petroleum and coal play an important role.

“The government is focusing on enhancing the production of fossil fuel products to meet short-to-medium term energy needs. Hence increase in production of both petroleum and coal is needed to reduce the dependence on imports,” Sushil Sarawgi, Director, Kor Energy, told Financial Express Online. The expectation of the Solar Industry is that the government should give more focus on the renewable energy industry for meeting the energy needs of the country but to make India’s energy needs fulfilled through renewable sources only in the long term, Sushil Sarawgi added.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target for reduction in ‘Average Carbon Emission’ by 30 per cent by the current fiscal year and 40 per cent by the year 2022-23, taking the base year as 2011-12, according to parliament papers.