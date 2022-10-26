Govt working to ensure efficient use of spectrum, telecom secy says

The government is working with all sectors to ensure efficient use of spectrum for convergence of emerging technologies, telecom secretary K. Rajaraman said today.

“(As) technologies evolve continuously, therefore, the use of spectrum also needs to evolve…to give ways to effective and more productive ways of deployment of spectrum,” he said at the India Space Congress 2022.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies, which is allocated to the telecom service providers and other sectors to facilitate communication over the airwaves for providing internet, voice services, among other communication services.

Comments from the telecom secretary assume significance in light of different views from the satellite operators and telecom industry for the satellite spectrum. While the telecom companies want the spectrum for satellite communication services to be auctioned, the satellite services providers want the government to allot spectrum administratively.

Companies such as Bharti Group-backed One Web, Jio Satellite Communications, among some global players are currently in the race to offer satellite-broadband services in the country.

While the Department of Telecommunications has pitched for auctioning of airwaves, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is yet to come up with its recommendations on the method of allocation of spectrum.

Through effective deployment of spectrum, the government also aims to ensure convergence of emerging technologies. For example – compatibility of devices such as smartphones to support both terrestrial networks as well as satellite communication services.

“With the promises of convergence of a lot of these technologies and the development of new methods and new technologies that is obviously an opportunity for us to actually sit together and ensure that the spectrum which is currently deployed to be used in a more efficient manner,” Rajaraman said.

Earlier this month, Rajaraman said that India will likely witness satellite-based broadband services by the middle of next year. The government expects the process related to allocation of satellite spectrum to conclude in the next 9-10 months