  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt will be only an investor in telcos post conversion of liabilities into equity: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the govt into equity.

Written By PTI

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the present and future debt liabilities will continue to remain with the telecom companies that have proposed to convert their interest liabilities payment into equity.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the government into equity. Post conversion, the government will have stakes in the three companies.

“Government will remain an investor only. The companies will be run by the professionals. All the debt liabilities will remain responsibility of the companies. The companies have given us commitment,” Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.