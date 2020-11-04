  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Govt to soon launch Focused Product Scheme with emphasis on man-made fibre, technical textiles’

By: |
November 4, 2020 9:22 PM

The government will soon launch a Focused Product Scheme with an emphasis on man-made fibre

focused product schemeThe government is also looking at setting up a special export promotion council to promote the technical textiles segment. Representational image

The government will soon launch a Focused Product Scheme with an emphasis on man-made fibre and technical textiles segment, a top official said on Wednesday. Addressing a CII event via video conferencing, Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor said, “We are very, very close to launching the Focused Product Scheme which is a production linked scheme.” He added that “much to the anger of the general industry, we are deliberately focusing the entire production linked scheme to the man-made fibre and the technical textiles.”

Capoor also urged the domestic players to focus on the top 10 technical textile lines globally constituting about USD 82 billion, in which India’s share is a miniscule 0.6 per cent. He said “huge benefits” will be offered to kick-start these technical textile lines. The government is also looking at setting up a special export promotion council to promote the technical textiles segment, he added.

Related News

Capoor had earlier said the proposed Focused Product Scheme aims to promote both greenfield as well as brownfield investments in the specified segments. Technical textiles include textiles made for automotive applications, medical textiles, geotextiles, agrotextiles and protective clothing, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ‘Govt to soon launch Focused Product Scheme with emphasis on man-made fibre technical textiles’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reliance JioMart steps up e-commerce battle to tap into festive fervour; adds gifting option for users
2Digitization of experience: Why customers are not just buying a product
3MSME-dominated retail recovers to 70% of year-ago level; preference to buy from standalone shops up 25%