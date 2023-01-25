Govt to soon certify startups, developers to offer India stack

The government will soon come up with a framework to certify startups, developers, and system integrators for offering a complete India stack to other countries, minister of electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

“There will be a process eventually where there will be an India stack certified system integrator or developer and how do we get there, what kind of qualifications we will require, that is something will be evolved,” Chandrasekhar said.

The comments from the minister assume significance at a time when countries globally are showing interest in Indian technology stack which is a multi-layer cluster of digital solutions — Aadhaar, UPI, Digi Locker, Co-Win, etc.

“We expect that in the forthcoming World Government Summit in Abu Dhabi, a number of countries will be signing up to the India stack.

It can be a powerful enabler for many countries in Africa, Europe and Asia,” the minister said, adding that the motive behind promoting the India stack is to help the smaller countries in their technology revolution as well as grow the Indian startup ecosystem.

The government does not intend to make any money out of this, he added.