  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to sell up to 16.12% stake in Tata Comm via OFS, fixes floor price at Rs 1,161

By: |
March 15, 2021 10:10 PM

The window for sale of shares for retail investors and for non-Retail investors, including who choose to carry forward their unallocated bids, will be opened on March 17.

tataThe government may sell additionally over 1.74 crore equity shares representing 6.12 per cent of stake in Tata Communications as over subscription option.

The government on Monday said it will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday at the floor price of Rs 1,161 per equity share.

As part of its exit plan from Tata Communications (erstwhile VSNL), the government is initially offering to sell up to 2.85 crore equity shares representing up to 10 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company.

Related News

The government may sell additionally over 1.74 crore equity shares representing 6.12 per cent of stake in Tata Communications as over subscription option.

“The President of India, acting through and represented by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, is one of the promoters of Tata Communications Ltd (the “Seller”). The Seller proposes to sell up to 2,85,00,000 Equity Shares of Tata Communications Ltd , representing 10 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company…on March 16, 2021, for non-retail investors only,” the government said in the notice for OFS.

The window for sale of shares for retail investors and for non-Retail investors, including who choose to carry forward their unallocated bids, will be opened on March 17.

“Offer for sale of GoI equity in TCL opens tomorrow for Non-Retail Investors. Day 2 for Retail Investors. Government would divest 10 per cent shares with an additional 6.12 per cent as Green Shoe Option,” DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The government has reserved minimum of 25 per cent of the offer share for mutual funds and insurance companies subject to valid bids and 10 per cent for retail investors.

As per the shareholding pattern of TCL, the promoters hold 74.99 per cent in the company. Of this, the Government of India holds 26.12 per cent stake while Panatone Finvest holds 34.80 per cent and Tata Sons holds 14.07 per cent.The remaining 25.01 per cent is with the public.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) plans to sell its entire stake in TCL in the current fiscal.

As per the disinvestment plan for TCL, 16.12 per cent of the government shareholding will be offered through OFS and the balance, including any leftover portion in the OFS, will be offered to Panatone Finvest.

So far this fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 21,302 crore from CPSE disinvestments. The revised disinvestment target for this financial year has been set at Rs 32,000 crore, substantially lower than budgeted Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt to sell up to 16.12% stake in Tata Comm via OFS fixes floor price at Rs 1161
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Industry should demand more quality standards on plastic: Govt
2RBI asks banks to implement image-based Cheque Truncation System in all branches by Sep 30
380% of companies feel Haryana job quota law to negatively impact future ops, investments plans: Nasscom