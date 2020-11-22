  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to provide industrial park facilities to grow API, pharma & nutraceutical industry

Updated: Nov 22, 2020 9:48 PM

The government is proactively looking to provide industrial park facilities to grow active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry

In the coming days, COVID-19 vaccines shall also get manufactured in India, he added.

Indian pharma industry will continue to play a prominent role as the pharmacy of the world, the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said in a statement.

In his message to an international pharmacist webinar on National Pharmacy Week, he said that the government is sensitive to grievances of pharmacists and is committed to improving the lot of pharmacists.

“We are also encouraging innovation in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Research and development funds and other facilitator programs are focus of the Modi government and this is helping improve pharmaceutical offerings,” Gowda said.

