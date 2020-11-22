Govt to provide industrial park facilities to grow API, pharma & nutraceutical industry

In the coming days, COVID-19 vaccines shall also get manufactured in India, he added.

The government is proactively looking to provide industrial park facilities to grow active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said. Indian pharma industry will continue to play a prominent role as the pharmacy of the world, the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry said in a statement.

In his message to an international pharmacist webinar on National Pharmacy Week, he said that the government is sensitive to grievances of pharmacists and is committed to improving the lot of pharmacists.

“We are also encouraging innovation in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Research and development funds and other facilitator programs are focus of the Modi government and this is helping improve pharmaceutical offerings,” Gowda said.

In the coming days, COVID-19 vaccines shall also get manufactured in India, he added.