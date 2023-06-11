scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Govt to list SCI’s non-core assets on bourses this month; invite bids for privatisation thereafter

The government has hived off the non-core assets of SCI in a separate company — Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd (SCILAL) — valued at Rs 2,392 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Written by PTI
Shipping Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation of India privatisation, Shipping Corporation of India disinvestment,
Mumbai-headquartered SCI's owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, LPG, and offshore supply vessels.

The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India after listing its non-core asset business SCILAL on the stock exchanges this month, an official said.

The government has hived off the non-core assets of SCI in a separate company — Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd (SCILAL) — valued at Rs 2,392 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Also Read

As part of the demerger process, SCILAL will be listed on the stock exchanges, and every shareholder of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will get one share of SCILAL.

Also Read

“The stock exchange listing of SCILAL should happen by June. Thereafter clarity will emerge of privatisation of SCI and then financial bids will be invited,” an official told PTI. The government currently holds a 63.75 per cent stake in SCI.

In February, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the scheme of arrangement between the Shipping Corporation of India and SCILAL. The cabinet, in November 2020, had given in-principle approval for the strategic divestment of Shipping Corp.

Also Read

In December 2020, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the strategic sale of its entire stake in SCI, along with the transfer of management control. Following that, in March 2021, it received multiple EoIs for SCI privatisation.

Mumbai-headquartered SCI’s owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, LPG, and offshore supply vessels.

In the current fiscal, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore. It has mopped up Rs 4,235 crore so far this fiscal through minority stake sales.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 11:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market