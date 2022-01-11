Govt to hold 36% stake in Vodafone Idea after telco accepts to convert AGR dues, spectrum interest into equity

Government will hold around 35.8% stake in the telecom company, while Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group would hold about 28.5% and 17.8% stake respectively.

The board of Vodafone Idea Ltd has approved conversion of AGR dues and spectrum interest into equity, leading to the government becoming a nearly 36% stakeholder in the telecom company. “It is now informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 10th January, 2022, has approved the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity,” the company announced in a filing to BSE. Following conversion, it is expected that the Government will hold around 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the Company, while the promoter shareholders Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group would hold around 28.5% and around 17.8% stake in the company respectively.

