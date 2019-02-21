Govt to discuss BSNL, MTNL revival plan today

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 12:22 AM

According to sources, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the highest decision-making body of the DoT, will discuss various options to revive the sick telecom firms.

DoT to discuss BSNL, MTNL revival plan todayDoT to discuss BSNL, MTNL revival plan today

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will deliberate on revival of state-run BSNL and MTNL on Thursday as the financial condition of both the firms have deteriorated over the last couple of years due to increased competition.

According to sources, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the highest decision-making body of the DoT, will discuss various options to revive the sick telecom firms.

Apart from the proposals submitted by the two firms, the DoT is also exploring the idea of transferring employees of the firms to other departments like BBNL, Bharatnet, among others, so that the wage bill of the companies can be reduced and an immediate relief is provided.

A high wage bill has been the main reason for the bad financial health of the companies, apart from cut-throat competition in the telecom sector.

Regarding the amount sought by the firms to fund day-to-day operations, the DoT is of the view that they should approach banks for a loan.

Allocation of 4G spectrum in 2100 Mhz is also being actively considered by the government, but a final decision in this regard will be taken by Cabinet.

In its revival proposal submitted to the DoT, BSNL has listed out four options — reduction in employee cost, monetisation of spare land and building, allotment of 4G spectrum and payment of interest cost of surrendered BWA spectrum.

The company has suggested to reduce the retirement age to 58 from the current 60 which will save `3,000 crore in wage bill from FY 2019-20.

It has also proposed voluntary retirement under the Gujarat model, allowing the company to save `3,000 crore.

Similarly, MTNL has submitted its proposal. MTNL, which operates in Delhi and Mumbai, has a net debt of `19,000 crore. The accumulated losses of BSNL at the end of March 31, 2018 stood at `31,287 crore. For FY19 also, the company is likely to report a net loss in the range of `7,000-8,000 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt to discuss BSNL, MTNL revival plan today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition