Govt to consider up to 20 times incremental sales value for computing telecom PLI

The incentive will be given in the range of 4-7 per cent of the incremental sales value to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 4-6 per cent to the rest of the companies for manufacturing telecom equipment under the scheme, which will come into effect from April 1 this year.
The government expects the PLI scheme to position India as a global hub for the manufacturing of telecom and networking products. (File image)
The government will consider up to 20 times the value of incremental sales of telecom gear makers for doling out production linked incentive, according to the norms notified on Thursday.
