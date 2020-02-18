Govt to address all structural issues in new national textile policy

Capoor also strongly advised the sector to grab opportunity of diversifying into polyester segment to boost exports.

The Union government would address all the structural issues in its national textile policy and the textile sector should diversify into polyester segment to boost exports, said Union textiles secretary Ravi Capoor at a meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

Addressing the representatives of 48 textile associations at Coimbatore recently, Capoor said the Centre would look into all the structural issues in its new national textile policy that might be announced in a couple of months. He also said the new policy would ensure basic raw materials are available at international price, encourage scale of operation by developing 10 mega textile parks with 1,000 acre closer to ports and give plug-and-play facilities, including the necessary safeguard measures in labour laws.

The textiles secretary also indicated the ministry would address the power cost, credit cost and its availability. The government would also make efforts to expedite conclusion of free trade agreements with the EU, the UK and Bangladesh, along with other countries to boost the exports.

Capoor also strongly advised the sector to grab opportunity of diversifying into polyester segment to boost exports.

While appreciating the Tirupur garment cluster for its sustainable initiatives including implementing zero liquid discharge to protect the environment, he advised the clusters to brand garments and products under sustainable programme that might fetch them larger margin globally and the government would extend all support.

T Rajkumar, chairman, CITI, said the country had been suffering with surplus production capacities across the value chain created during the past four years with huge investments that could be utilised for polyester textile manufacturers. The government has identified the textile industry as the thrust area and in real terms encourages ‘Make in India’ initiative as without any imports, ensures inclusive growth by providing jobs to all skill levels especially the rural masses and women folks.

According to the CITI chairman, the government would also announce a scheme to set up dedicated textile parks for technical textiles, textile machinery manufacturing with the latest technology spares, accessories, parts to promote import substitution thereby reducing the capital cost substantially. The government was also exploring the possibilities of setting up R&D centres with facilities for each segment, he added.