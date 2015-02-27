Govt throws open PSB chief posts to private sector execs

The government on Thursday said private sector bankers, along with the public sector executives, can apply for the post of managing director and chief executive officers in PSBs.

According to a finance ministry statement, Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved this new criterion and method of selection for selecting the chiefs of Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank. The selected candidate will have a fixed tenure of three years, subject to normal age of superannuation of 60 years.

The candidate should have at least 15 years of mainstream banking experience, of which three years should at least be at the Board level, the statement said, adding the candidate should be in the age group of 45 to 55 years.

The last date for submitting applications for these posts is March 21.

The salary package for the selected candidates will be flexible, while other terms and conditions of appointment will be those as may be specified by the government at the time of appointment, as per the advertisement.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for preliminary interaction to determine the eligibility and the decision of the screening agency will be final. Only those candidates recommended by the the agency will be called for the interview.

As per the advertisement, applicants should be person of ability, integrity and standing with knowledge and experience in banking and have proven management, leadership and innovative skills to build and inspire teams.