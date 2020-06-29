Govt strengthens telecom connectivity in Ladakh

The decision was taken a few days ago as the government wants to cover the regions with 100% telecom coverage, so that the communication flow remains intact.

Amid the stand-off with China at the border, the government has strengthened telecom connectivity in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). According to sources, 87 uncovered villages in J&K and 57 in Ladakh will be provided telecom connectivity soon.

The decision was taken a few days ago as the government wants to cover the regions with 100% telecom coverage, so that the communication flow remains intact.

“Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has taken an initiative to cover 354 uncovered remote villages of India. Out of these 354 villages, 144 are in J&K and Ladakh. After execution of this project, there will be 100% telephonic coverage of habitation in the two regions,” said a source.

Apart from that, 812 digital satellite phone terminals have been provisioned to cover remote territories of the country, of which 134 sites are in the Ladakh region, including the Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, DBO, D. Singh Post, Lukumg, Thakung and Chusul.

BSNL will be providing the coverage in all these areas. Although the government has not taken any decision to ban Chinese firms from telecom sector, it is working to make networks more secure going forward.

To start with, the government is considering a NITI Aayog proposal to roll out 4G network of BSNL using locally designed and manufactured products. BSNL is already providing connectivity at the border areas of J&K and Ladakh regions and at other difficult and hilly terrains of the country.

As the revenue potential is less in these areas, which are also strategically important, the government provides funding to BSNL from the USOF to set up infrastructure.