Govt, stakeholders to meet over IndiGo’s engine failure incident

Taking note of an IndiGo aircraft’s mid-air engine failure on Thursday, the government will meet stakeholders to review the problem with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines fitted on Airbus A320neo plane on Tuesday, a senior government official told The Indian Express.

The incident is the third such case involving a Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine. Earlier last month, an IndiGo plane had to land at Kolkata airport after its cabin was filled with smoke. In another incident on December 23, IndiGo’s A320neo flight from Port Blair to Kolkata reportedly suffered a mid-air engine failure.

The latest incident forced the plane to return mid-way to Chennai due to damaged engine blades, PTI quoted sources. However, the number of people on board could not be ascertained.

While sources said that the engine stalled mid-air with a “loud bang”, an IndiGo spokesperson’s statement noted that its crew took note of a “technical caution” and landed back to Chennai.

“This was for the first time that an A320neo faced multiple problems — smoke, heavy vibration, loud bang and engine stalled — in one single flight,” the source added.

In light of the incident, the civil aviation ministry said that it is ensuring all Indian carriers conform to the highest safety standards. “I have directed the DGCA to conduct safety audit of not only all the airlines but also of other organisations on a regular basis,” PTI quoted civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu Prabhu as saying at a media briefing in Mumbai.

Due to issues faced by IndiGo’s fleet of A320neo planes inducted in 2016, the airline has received compensation from both Airbus and the engine maker for each grounding of these planes.

In India, apart from IndiGo, budget carrier GoAir has P&W engine equipped in A320 planes.

Following the Tuesday meeting, the Aviation Ministry and DGCA might take action on the matter.