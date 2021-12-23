  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt seeks comments on proposed changes to insolvency law

The amendments have been proposed by the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC). The comments have been sought till January 13, 2022.

Written By PTI
According to a communication, changes have been proposed to enable a swift admission process, streamline provisions pertaining to avoidable transactions and wrongful trading and norms relating to time period for approval of resolution plans.
According to a communication, changes have been proposed to enable a swift admission process, streamline provisions pertaining to avoidable transactions and wrongful trading and norms relating to time period for approval of resolution plans.

The government on Thursday invited comments on various amendments proposed to the insolvency law, including to provisions related to time period for approval of resolution plans as well as avoidable transactions and wrongful trading.

The amendments have been proposed by the Insolvency Law Committee (ILC). The comments have been sought till January 13, 2022.

According to a communication, changes have been proposed to enable a swift admission process, streamline provisions pertaining to avoidable transactions and wrongful trading and norms relating to time period for approval of resolution plans.

Besides, amendments have been suggested in connection with closure of the voluntary liquidation process and the IBC Fund.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force in 2016 and has already undergone various amendments.

The proposed amendments are for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution and Liquidation Framework under the Code, which is being administered by the corporate affairs ministry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
RBI imposes penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice MoneyGiving details, the central bank said it observed that the two entities had not complied with the directions issued by the RBI on networth requirement for Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOUs).