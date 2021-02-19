  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt sanctions 134 food processing projects last yr despite pandemic: Union Minister

February 19, 2021 10:38 PM

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli participated in the fourth-edition of Emerging North East event on Friday in Guwahati.

Food processing industry currently engages around 1.93 million people in nearly 40,000 registered units

The Centre sanctioned 134 food processing projects across various states last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to the growth of the sector, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said.

The event was organised in partnership with Government of Assam and ASSOCHAM, an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Teli, said the central government was fully committed to the growth of food processing industry in the country.

He said the food processing industry currently engages around 1.93 million people in nearly 40,000 registered units with a fixed capital of USD 32.75 billion and aggregate output of around USD 160 billion.

The government’s efforts are to increase it multi-fold, the minister said.

Teli noted that “despite the pandemic, last year the government approved 134 food processing projects across various states, including 21 agro-processing clusters, 47 cold chains and 43 food processing units.”

These projects would create additional agricultural produce processing and preservation capacity of 3.83 MMT per annum and generate direct and indirect employment for more than 77,300 people.

Teli said the Union Budget for 2021-22 would help boost India’s overall competitiveness and capacities in the food processing sector.

The ministry has been making efforts to encourage investments across the value chain through several schemes and is committed to support innovative ideas, and sustainable solutions in the sector.

Teli invited industry members, start-ups and citizens to come forward and join hands with the government to work towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

