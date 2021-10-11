  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt receives over Rs 2,593 cr dividend from NTPC, PGCIL this fiscal

October 11, 2021 4:59 PM

The government has received nearly Rs 2,600 crore as dividend from NTPC and PGCIL this fiscal year, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

The government has received nearly Rs 2,600 crore as dividend from NTPC and PGCIL this fiscal year, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday. “Government of India has respectively received about Rs 1,560 crore from NTPC and Rs 1,033 crore from PGCIL as dividend in this FY recently,” Pandey tweeted.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management’s website, the government has received Rs 7,515 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises so far in the current financial year.

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake so far this fiscal.

