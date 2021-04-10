  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt proposes to relax rooftop solar norms

By: |
April 10, 2021 12:45 AM

The union power ministry on Friday released a draft amendment to the Rights of Consumer rules, which it had laid down in December, 2020, where the aforementioned relaxation has been proposed. Stakeholders have been asked to comment on the draft amendments by April 30.

If the proposal is approved, those who have rooftop solar panels will receive higher tariffs from power distribution companies (discoms) for the surplus power sold to the discoms.If the proposal is approved, those who have rooftop solar panels will receive higher tariffs from power distribution companies (discoms) for the surplus power sold to the discoms.

To provide relief to the rooftop solar industry, the government has proposed to allow rooftop solar installations with up to 500 kilowatt (kW) capacity to be billed under ‘net metering’. If the proposal is approved, those who have rooftop solar panels will receive higher tariffs from power distribution companies (discoms) for the surplus power sold to the discoms.

The union power ministry on Friday released a draft amendment to the Rights of Consumer rules, which it had laid down in December, 2020, where the aforementioned relaxation has been proposed. Stakeholders have been asked to comment on the draft amendments by April 30.

Related News

The earlier version of the consumer rights rules, which allowed ‘net metering’ for only upto 10 kW rooftop capacities, was seen to impede the pace of capacity addition of rooftop solar in the country by disincentivising commercial and industrial users from installing such power generation capacities in their premises. While such consumers can earn around `7/unit by selling the surplus power generated from their rooftop solar plants through net metering, under the December, 2020 mandate they were to be billed through “gross metering”, and compensated at around Rs 3.5 – Rs 4/unit.

The national solar energy federation of India had requested Union power minister RK Singh to amend the provision on gross metering for larger rooftop consumers, pointing out that “investment to the tune of Rs 1,500 – 2,000 crore is either under contract or under commissioning phase” for such rooftop capacities and the new mandate “will create uncertainty and impact the ongoing projects”. Out of the total solar capacity of 36,910 MW, only 3,402 MW currently comes from rooftop solar.

The latest amendments, if approved, can however be a negative for the ailing state-run discoms, which are likely to lose revenue from their higher paying commercial and industrial consumers who opt for rooftop solar installation in their premises.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt proposes to relax rooftop solar norms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Voluntary liquidations on rise during Q3
2Big Bazaar to METRO Cash & Carry, how FMCG retailers are using lockdown lessons to fight second Covid wave
3Vodafone Idea get DoT’s notice over non-payment of licence fee in 7 circles for Q4 FY21