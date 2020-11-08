  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government plans to sell up to 15 pc stake in IRCON International

By: |
Updated: Nov 08, 2020 12:18 PM

The government is also in the process of selling stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) through offer-for-sale of shares.

The government currently holds 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON International Ltd.

The government is planning to sell up to 15 per cent of its stake in railway engineering company IRCON International Ltd through an offer-for-sale of shares, an official said.

The government currently holds 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON International Ltd.

Related News

“We are planning for IRCON OFS by December depending on market conditions. The stake on offer would be between 10-15 per cent,” the official said.

The railway engineering firm got listed on the bourses in 2018, and its initial public offering (IPO) had garnered Rs 467 crore.

Shares of IRCON International closed at Rs 77.95 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

At the current market price, the government could raise about Rs 540 crore by selling 15 per cent stake.

The government is looking to raise Rs 2.10 lakh crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) stake sale and Rs 90,000 crore from sale of government stake in financial institutions.

So far this fiscal, Rs 6,138 crore has been raised from selling minority stake in CPSEs as COVID-19 pandemic has delayed big ticket disinvestments like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

The government is also in the process of selling stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) through offer-for-sale of shares.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Government plans to sell up to 15 pc stake in IRCON International
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Overseas Bank seeks about Rs 1,000 crore capital support from government
2Major ports’ cargo traffic falls for 7th straight month in October; logs 12 per cent drop in Apr-Oct
3Discoms’ outstanding dues to power gencos rise 28 pc to Rs 1.38 lakh cr in Sept