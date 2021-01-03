  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt plans 10% share sale in Rashtriya Chemical

By: |
January 3, 2021 5:32 PM

Interested merchant bankers and legal advisors will have to be submit their bids by January 28 and January 29, respectively, DIPAM said in a notice.

DIPAM, share sale in Rashtriya Chemical, government holds 75 per cent stake in RCFL, disinvestment of public sector undertakingThe government holds 75 per cent stake in RCFL

The government is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) and invited bids from merchant banker and legal firms for managing the share sale process. Interested merchant bankers and legal advisors will have to be submit their bids by January 28 and January 29, respectively, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a notice.

The government holds 75 per cent stake in RCFL and intends to disinvest 10 per cent of the paid up equity capital through an offer for sale (OFS).

Related News

The merchant banker would be required to advise the government on the timing and the modalities of the OFS, esure best return from the government and assist in securing approval and exemptions, wherever necessary, from regulatory agencies.
The government will select and appoint two merchant bankers for managing the share sale process.

Shares of RCF closed at Rs 54 apiece on Friday. At the current market price, the 10 per cent stake sale would fetch about Rs 300 crore to the exchequer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt plans 10% share sale in Rashtriya Chemical
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges
2PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline on Tuesday
3Govt seeks expressions of interest for 26% stake in state-run BEML