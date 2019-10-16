Govt orders inspection of GVK Group entities’ books

According to sources, upon receipt of the letter from the whistleblower, the MCA has ordered an inspection into the companies’ books.

GVK Group has reportedly come under the scanner of the corporate affairs ministry (MCA) after a whistleblower alleged siphoning of funds, contracts given to related parties, issue of fake bills to inflate cost and undue customs and excise duty benefits derived by raising bogus bills, sources said.

According to sources, upon receipt of the letter from the whistleblower, the MCA has ordered an inspection into the companies’ books. All together, there is to be inspection of some 11 entities, which include GVK Power and Infrastructure, Mumbai International Airport, GVK Jaipur Expressway and GVK Power.

It has also ordered an inspection of the books of Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is under construction at Navi Mumbai. The firms under inspection are located in different jurisdictions — Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Mumbai — of the Registrar of Companies and the MCA has sent a physical inspection letter to each of these companies, sources said.

When contacted, a GVK spokesperson said only MIAL has received a communique from MCA. “We confirm that only MIAL has received a communication from the regional director, western region asking for certain details/information, which are being furnished in normal course. GVK is not aware of any whistle blower complaint about allegations that are baseless and hence would like to refrain from responding,” the spokesperson stated.