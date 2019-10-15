Govt needs to ensure enabling regulatory environment for telecom sector: Kumar Mangalam Birla

The comments by Birla, who is also the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, come in the backdrop of telecom industry’s ongoing financial stress.

Highlighting that the telecom sector is vital for building a new digital India, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Monday urged the government to ensure an enabling regulatory environment so that necessary investments can be made in the sector.

“While we stand committed to support the growth of the industry, we seek enabling regulatory environment to ensure that necessary investments are made… we look forward to working with the government,” Birla said at the India Mobile Congress.

In fact, Birla was the only top telecom industry veteran who attended the event, which was given a miss by both Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal.