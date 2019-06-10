Govt move to ban non-electric 2/3-wheelers impracticle: SIAM

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 6:19:00 AM

“Such unrealistic expectations and policies would only adversely affect the world's number one two/three-wheeler industry but may not help in making EVs acceptable to the customer and the market,” Wadhera said.

non-electric 2/3-wheelers, SIAM, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, BS-VI emission norms Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) president Rajan Wadhera said the government’s ambition needs to be tempered with a practical approach without needlessly disrupting the automotive industry. (Representational image)

Following the government’s proposal banning sales of non-electric three wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers of less than 150cc by 2025, auto industry body SIAM on Sunday opposed the idea, terming it as impractical and untimely.
Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) president Rajan Wadhera said the government’s ambition needs to be tempered with a practical approach without needlessly disrupting the automotive industry.

“Such unrealistic expectations and policies would only adversely affect the world’s number one two/three-wheeler industry but may not help in making EVs acceptable to the customer and the market,” Wadhera said. The ministry of road and transport is reportedly in consultations with NITI Aayog and other stakeholders proposing that all three-wheelers and all two-wheelers below 150cc will need to go electric by 2023 and 2025, respectively.

A steering committee headed by NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant has in its report laid out a road map.
Wadhera pointed out that the auto industry is already leapfrogging to BS-VI emission norms in the shortest time-frame ever with investments of close to Rs 80,000 crore.

And even before this investment is recovered, added Wadhera, the government is planning another impractical regulation. “In the current scenario, any policy to accelerate the transition to EVs would lead to a policy-induced disruption which could result in significant damage to the auto industry,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt move to ban non-electric 2/3-wheelers impracticle: SIAM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition