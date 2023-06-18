The government is looking to probe Chinese handset makers such as Realme, OnePlus and Oppo for enhanced intelligence services features in their smartphones that collect data such as device information, app usage statistics, unread messages, missed calls, etc, said people aware of the matter. The move comes after a Twitter user, Rishi Bagree, pointed that such a feature in Realme phones was ‘turned on’ by default without consent.

Following the tweet, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the IT ministry will get it checked and tested.

Post the minister’s reaction on the feature, a lot of Twitter users posted screenshots of OnePlus and Oppo phones having the same feature and not finding it easily within the phone settings.

In Samsung phones, too, there is a feature through which Samsung can collect diagnostic and usage data from phones with users’ consent.

In other smartphones, there is a service feature called usage and diagnostics that collects information such as battery performance, system and app activity, etc, for Google apps and partners.

Enhanced intelligence services is a service that improves device functions and user experience mainly by optimising charging and providing personalisation features, including wallpapers. Activating the feature also gives phone makers access to location services, read calendar events, SMS, and call logs, as per the information provided by companies alongside the feature in the phones.

“Indian users are kept in dark to share their data without their consent. This is basically forced consent, since it’s on by default. Is this data being sent to China?” Bagree said in his tweet.

Interestingly, the enhanced intelligence services feature is not only restricted to Realme phones, but is also available in some models of OnePlus and Oppo phones. All the three phone companies, along with Vivo, are owned by Chinese multinational conglomerate BBK Electronics.

The probe, however, will not be specific to Realme, but will be about the feature that is used for accessing data, officials said, adding that the plan is to know about the purpose of taking such data, user consent on such permissions, etc.

Queries sent to Realme, OnePlus and Oppo, did not elicit any response till the time of going to press.

Some experts pointed out the enhanced intelligence services feature is part of the ColorOS operating system being developed by Oppo and used by sister companies like OnePlus and Realme.

“I don’t think this is something serious as the company has been transparent in terms of collecting data, given that there is also a description given by them. Additionally, these companies can notify the users about such feature being activated when a user signs up on the phone,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc.

Lately, Chinese handset makers are on the government’s radar owing to alleged money laundering activities, uncompetitive practices, data security issues, and more. The companies have also been asked to involve domestic contract manufacturers and other partners in their supply chains.