  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector

By: |
October 9, 2020 6:28 PM

The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.

The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.

The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development (R&D) in the coal sector.

The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, was launched by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain.

Related News

“The website will help in disseminating and promoting the knowledge and research work in the coal sector,” Jain said.

The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with various forms, so that anybody can submit proposals in requisite manner.

It also has lists and outcomes of complete projects and ongoing researches to have a transparency and avoid repetitive nature of projects.

It also showcases photos, videos and news clippings related to the coal and lignite sector, and various publications are also available on the website.

The website also contains identified thrust areas for future coal research keeping in view the future needs of the nation.

The coal ministry has been promoting R&D activities in coal and lignite sectors through its coal science and technology plan for improvement in production, productivity, safety and protection of environment and ecology, among others.

The coal ministry also provides funds to carry out research work on these subjects.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Witnessing strong growth for OYO vacation homes: Ritesh Agarwal
2Standard bidding document for discoms not to reform power sector but to privatize:AIPEF
3Mid-corporates staring at 16% revenue fall: Report