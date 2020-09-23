  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt issues draft bidding guidelines for discom privatisation

By: |
September 23, 2020 8:29 AM

The Union power ministry on Tuesday released a draft of the standard bidding guidelines for the privatisation of discoms.

Land owned by the existing discoms shall be provided to the new owner on a right to use basis at nominal charges, the document stated.

The Union power ministry on Tuesday released a draft of the standard bidding guidelines for the privatisation of discoms. The Centre has been pushing state-run power distribution companies (discoms) to increase private sector participation to achieve higher efficiency. The guidelines are expected to provide a template format for all the states whenever they offer their discoms to private players through competitive bidding.

According to the draft, the highest bidder “shall be provided with a clean balance sheet, free of accumulated losses/unserviceable liabilities” of the discoms. It also proposed that existing assets of the distribution licensee, other than land, would be transferred to the highest bidder according to rates determined by state power regulators.

Related News

Land owned by the existing discoms shall be provided to the new owner on a right to use basis at nominal charges, the document stated. The provisions enlisted “are essentially being presented with an aim of initiating discussions and soliciting inputs from stakeholders on the standard bidding document,” the power ministry said.

The development takes place as the government plans to privatise the discoms in Union Territories (UTs) by January 2021. Efforts are also being made to privatise a number of discoms in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam to improve their governance, sources said. To achieve the target, joint ventures among CPSUs and private players are also being contemplated in the power distribution sector.

The draft document proposed that existing power purchase agreements (PPAs) of the discoms will be transferred to the successor entities. However, for specific cases where PPA rates are very high, state/UT governments will retain PPAs to supply power to the new licensee at a lower cost. “Employees of the existing distribution licensee shall be transferred to the successor entity,” the document added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt issues draft bidding guidelines for discom privatisation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RIL bags another cheque for Reliance Retail; KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Mukesh Ambani’s firm
2India not ready to support free data flow concept: Goyal to G20 ministers
3GE Power India yet to take final call on coal exit