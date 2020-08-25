  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt extends deadline for Air India bid by 2 months

By: |
Published: August 25, 2020 8:02 PM

The government has extended by two months the deadline for placing bids for Air India till October 30 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activity globally.

air india news todayGovt extends deadline for placing bids on Air India

The government has extended by two months the deadline for placing bids for Air India till October 30 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activity globally. The process of stake sale in the national carrier was initiated on January 27. This is the fourth extension given by the government for putting in bids.

Issuing a corrigendum to the Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of Air India, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said the deadline has been extended in view of the “request received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19”.

Related News

While issuing the EoI in January, the last date for bids was kept at March 17, which was later extended to April 30. This was further extended till June 30, and again till August 31.

Also the date for intimation to qualified interested bidders (QIB) has been extended by over two months till November 20, the DIPAM said in the corrigendum posted on its website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt extends deadline for Air India bid by 2 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Accel allows startups to learn from founders of Swiggy, CureFit, Urban Company, others; launches platform
2Rs 3 lakh crore ECLGS: Over half of targeted number of MSMEs benefitted; 35% amount disbursed so far
3HP Envy, ZBook laptop range launched in India; check all features, prices