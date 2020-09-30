Govt extends BPCL bid deadline till November 16

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of initial bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) by one and half months.
“In view of further requests received from the interested bidders (IBs) and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) is further extended to November 16, 2020 (by 5.00 pm),” an official order said.
Shares of BPCL were trading at Rs 360.90 apiece on BSE, down 6.55 per cent from their previous close.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.