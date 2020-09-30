  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline till November 16

September 30, 2020 12:49 PM

"In view of further requests received from the interested bidders (IBs) and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) is further extended to November 16, 2020 (by 5.00 pm)," an official order said.

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of initial bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) by one and half months.

Shares of BPCL were trading at Rs 360.90 apiece on BSE, down 6.55 per cent from their previous close.

