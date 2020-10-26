Govt decides to extend validity of licence for tur import till Dec 31

"It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year," it added.

The government on Monday said it has decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur till December 31 this year. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a public notice said the cut-off date for ICLC (Irrevocable Commercial Letter of Credit ) for the import shall accordingly be December 1, 2020.

It said eligible and verified applicants who have been issued licences will have to ensure that their import consignments of tur reach the Indian ports on or before December 31.

“It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year,” it added.

The quota of four lakh tonne of tur was allocated equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, only among the eligible and verified applicants.