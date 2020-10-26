  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt decides to extend validity of licence for tur import till Dec 31

By: |
October 26, 2020 10:37 PM

It said eligible and verified applicants who have been issued licences will have to ensure that their import consignments of tur reach the Indian ports on or before December 31.

"It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year," it added."It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year," it added.

The government on Monday said it has decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur till December 31 this year. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a public notice said the cut-off date for ICLC (Irrevocable Commercial Letter of Credit ) for the import shall accordingly be December 1, 2020.

It said eligible and verified applicants who have been issued licences will have to ensure that their import consignments of tur reach the Indian ports on or before December 31.

Related News

“It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year,” it added.

The quota of four lakh tonne of tur was allocated equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, only among the eligible and verified applicants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt decides to extend validity of licence for tur import till Dec 31
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Clear 10-year roadmap for clean energy needed to boost innovation: Amitabh Kant
2SBI raises Rs 5,000 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds
3SC: CCI plea to probe Amazon, Flipkart may be revived if Karnataka HC doesn’t decide on it in 6 weeks