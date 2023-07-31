Govt committed to achieve energy security and sustainability, says Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Highlighting the nation’s commitment to achieving energy security and sustainability, the country celebrated the Renewable Energy Festival of India. The Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, addressed the first anniversary of the National Portal for Rooftop Solar and the Foundation Day of the All India Renewable Energy Associations (AIREA). Present at the occasion were Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Minister of Power Sudin Dhavalikar.

Bhagwanth Khuba emphasized the government’s unwavering dedication to providing energy and food security to all citizens. He noted that India’s visionary target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy (fossil fuel) by 2022, as declared at the COP 2015 conference, was accomplished even before the set deadline and that this remarkable achievement was recognized by the global community. At the COP 26 conference, the Prime Minister unveiled India’s ambitious new target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with the ultimate aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, Minister Bhagwanth Khuba said. He added that India stands proudly as the only country to have realized the goal set at COP-15.

He also highlighted the prime minister’s successful visits to America and France, showcasing India’s unwavering commitment to realizing its ambitious goals and dreams across all sectors. He explained that one of the significant steps taken by the Government of India is the launch of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for renewable energy. Under this scheme, a PLI of Rs 1500 crore has been initiated, enabling the installation of 65 GW capacity through an investment of Rs 19500 crore. By 2030, India aims to achieve a total of 500 GW, with 280 GW of it coming from solar energy.

The government is also implementing a PLI scheme of Rs 17500 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission. Regulations are currently being formulated to support the hydrogen scheme, further propelling India’s rapid advancement in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant highlighted initiatives by the state government in the field of green and clean energy.