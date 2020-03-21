Hand sanitiser, face mask prices capped, Lifebuoy, Domex get cheaper: Coronavirus prevention in reach

Govt has capped the price of alcohol used in manufacturing of hand sanitisers so as to carry out operations against hoarders, speculators, profiteers and black marketeers to prevent overcharging

In an attempt to make personal care, hygiene and sanitisation products more affordable and within the reach of more people, the government and the private sector have taken several steps to help prevent against Coronavirus. These include the capping of prices of hand sanitizers, face masks, and alcohol used in manufacturing of hand sanitisers so as to carry out operations against hoarders, speculators, profiteers and black marketeers to prevent overcharging. Apart from this, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), also announced a price cut on certain sanitisation products to fights against this deadly virus. On Friday, India recorded 63 new cases, highest on a single day. The number of active cases has now jumped to 231. Out of this, 22 patients have been cured or discharged and 4 have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation appealed to the citizens to carry out a self-imposed Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Here are the notable things in regards to availability and pricing of hand wash, soaps, hand sanitisers and face masks-

Govt caps prices of hand sanitisers and face masks– Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in a tweet said that the price of 200ml bottle of hand sanitizer cannot be sold for more than Rs 100 and face masks cannot be sold for more than Rs 10 per piece. In another tweet, Paswan said that since the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19), there has been a huge increase in the prices of various face masks and material used in its manufacturing and hand sanitisers. Taking this matter seriously, the government has fixed their prices.

Paswan said, under the Essential Commodities Act, the cost of fabric used in two and three ply masks will remain the same as it was on February 12, 2020. The price of two ply mask will be Rs 8 per mask while that of three ply will be Rs 10 per mask. He further added that the retail price of 200 ml bottle of hand sanitizer has been capped at Rs 100. Bottles of other sizes will also be proportionate to this. These prices will be applicable across India till June 30, 2020.

HUL issues clarification- FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday clarified that it has not increased the prices of soaps since the COVID-19 outbreak. “The price of palm oil, a key ingredient for soaps, has been increasing for many months, and at the end of 2019, was up over 25%. Therefore, in January 2020, we increased prices of our soaps by 5% to 6% across our brands: Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Hamam, Liril and Pears. This was shared with the media and market on January 31st 2020 during our quarterly earnings call. The price hikes landed in the market in February, which was well before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India,” company said in its statement.

HUL announces price cut– Yesterday, the FMCG company has also announced to pledge Rs 100 crore to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. It also announced a 15 per cent price cut on Lifebuoy sanitisers, Lifebuoy liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners. “We are commencing production of these reduced priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks,” it said.