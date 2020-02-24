Govt asks telcos to submit self-assessment supporting documents on AGR math: Sources

By: |
Published: February 24, 2020 6:50:08 PM

The sources, who did not wish to be named, said the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.

telecom companies, AGR calculations, AGR dues, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata TeleservicesAll three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.

The government has asked telecom companies to submit AGR self-assessment documents that form the basis of their statutory dues calculation, according to DoT sources. The sources, who did not wish to be named, said the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.

All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Govt asks telcos to submit self-assessment supporting documents on AGR math Sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mukesh Ambani tells Satya Nadella how Jio cut data charges down to Rs 12 from Rs 300 per GB
2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: High-end device folds into a stylish factor
3What would it take for making IT graduates employable?