Govt asks major ports to use only locally-built tug boats

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, the shipping ministry has directed all 12 major ports to procure or charter only those tug boats which are made in India. However, some relaxation will be provided to the ports keeping in mind the time required to build such vessels that manoeuvres large ships into the shore.

“It is a step towards bolstering the revival of Indian Ship building and a big move towards Aatmanirbhar shipping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The government is taking 360 degree actions to revive old shipyards and promote shipbuilding in India,” said shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya in an official statement.

“The government will try to create an ecosystem for shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling and flagging in India. Aatmanirbhar Shipping is going to be the order in the coming times,” he added.

Procurement/chartering of port crafts would need to be aligned with the revised Make in India Order to promote shipbuilding in India.

The ministry has proposed to set up a standing specifications committee headed by managing director of the Indian Ports Association and comprising representatives from Cochin Ship Yard, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Register of Shipping and director general of Shipping.

The Committee will shortlist around five variants of tug boats and prepare an approved standardised tug design and specifications.